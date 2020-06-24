Toronto police seeking public’s help in identifying a deceased woman, sketch released

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say investigators are asking the public for their help in identifying a woman who was found deceased on June 10 at Trinity Bellwoods Park.

She was found just before 1:30 a.m. in the area of Dundas Street West and Crawford Street.

“She was located in a grassy area laying on a sleeping bag,” Det. Mary Vruna told reporters Wednesday morning.

“The days before the weather was extremely warm and so there would have been a number of people enjoying the outdoors at this time and we’re asking anyone that may have come by or have seen her or may have had a conversation with her that may have obtained a name or nickname in order to assist us.”

A rough sketch was created by the Ontario Pathologist’s Office, with the help of the Ontario Provincial Police, with the hopes that she may be recognized by her family or friends.

Vruna notes that this incident is not deemed suspicious at this time and there is no concern for the public’s safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.