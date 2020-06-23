Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Summer student fired by Tory MP amid allegations of theft from O’Toole campaign

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 23, 2020 10:54 am
WATCH: ‘That’s another lie’ --O’Toole, MacKay spar in Conservative leadership French debate

A Conservative MP from Calgary says he’s fired a summer student working in his office following allegations that someone stole campaign data from party leadership contender Erin O’Toole.

Greg McLean issued a terse statement this morning saying upon learning of a breach of trust involving a summer student in his office, he terminated the individual.

READ MORE: Erin O’Toole accuses Peter MacKay of stealing campaign info, calls for police probe

McLean — one of just a couple of sitting MPs who have endorsed O’Toole — called the matter “entirely regrettable.”

Late Friday, O’Toole’s campaign accused his rival Peter MacKay’s campaign of hacking into a trove of confidential campaign information.

Conservative leadership race unchanged as MacKay, O’Toole remain frontrunners following debate

The MacKay campaign has denied the allegations, and none have been proven in court.

Story continues below advertisement

The O’Toole campaign has referred the matter to police; the RCMP have confirmed they are reviewing the matter.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Conservative PartyPeter MacKayConservative Leadership raceConservative LeadershipCPCErin O'TooleTory leadershipGreg McLeanpeter mackay campaignErin O'Toole campaignErin O'toole Peter MackayPeter MacKay theft
