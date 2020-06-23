Summer student fired by Tory MP amid allegations of theft from O’Toole campaign

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Conservative MP from Calgary says he’s fired a summer student working in his office following allegations that someone stole campaign data from party leadership contender Erin O’Toole.

Greg McLean issued a terse statement this morning saying upon learning of a breach of trust involving a summer student in his office, he terminated the individual.

McLean — one of just a couple of sitting MPs who have endorsed O’Toole — called the matter “entirely regrettable.”

Late Friday, O’Toole’s campaign accused his rival Peter MacKay’s campaign of hacking into a trove of confidential campaign information.

1:35 Conservative leadership race unchanged as MacKay, O’Toole remain frontrunners following debate Conservative leadership race unchanged as MacKay, O’Toole remain frontrunners following debate

The MacKay campaign has denied the allegations, and none have been proven in court.

Story continues below advertisement

The O’Toole campaign has referred the matter to police; the RCMP have confirmed they are reviewing the matter.