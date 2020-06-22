Menu

Traffic

Driver airlifted after car crashes into rock cut off Hwy. 28 north of Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 22, 2020 4:14 pm
Updated June 22, 2020 4:41 pm
Driver airlifted to Toronto hospital after car hits rock cut off Hwy. 28 north of Peterborough
One person was taken to hospital after a car left Hwy. 28 in North Kawartha Township and struck a rock cut on Monday afternoon.

One person has been airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 28 north of Peterborough on Monday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to a crash on the highway east of Big Cedar Lake Road between the communities of Burleigh Falls and Woodview in North Kawartha Township.

OPP discovered a car which had left the highway and had struck a rock cut.

READ MORE: Transport truck catches fire on Hwy. 401 in Northumberland County

Peterborough Paramedics treated a man at the scene before transporting him to hospital, according to OPP.

The patient was subsequently airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, OPP said.

North Kawartha Township firefighters closed one lane of the highway as OPP initially investigated.

OPP stated the highway will be closed at 4:30 pm to continue the investigation. Detours will be in place on Highway 28 at Northey’s Bay Road and County Road 6 for several hours, OPP stated.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

