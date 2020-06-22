Driver airlifted after car crashes into rock cut off Hwy. 28 north of Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

One person has been airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 28 north of Peterborough on Monday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to a crash on the highway east of Big Cedar Lake Road between the communities of Burleigh Falls and Woodview in North Kawartha Township.

OPP discovered a car which had left the highway and had struck a rock cut.

Peterborough Paramedics treated a man at the scene before transporting him to hospital, according to OPP.

COLLISION: #Hwy28 east of Big Cedar Lake Rd #Woodview – Single vehicle, emergency services attending. ^jt — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) June 22, 2020

TRAFFIC: Emergency crews are on scene of a single vehicle into rock cut on Highway 28 in Big Cedar. One man was treated at the scene by @PtboParamedics before being taken to hospital. @NorthKawartha firefighters and #PtboOPP have the road down to one lane #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/dfjypCJ0Hj — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) June 22, 2020

The patient was subsequently airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, OPP said.

North Kawartha Township firefighters closed one lane of the highway as OPP initially investigated.

OPP stated the highway will be closed at 4:30 pm to continue the investigation. Detours will be in place on Highway 28 at Northey’s Bay Road and County Road 6 for several hours, OPP stated.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

