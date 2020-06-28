Menu

Those Old Radio Shows July 3-4

Posted June 28, 2020 2:00 am

Friday, July 3:

Hour 1: Abbot & Costello – Sheriff of North Hollywood; Dimension X – There Will Come a Soft Rains
Hour 2: Six Shooter – Revenge at Harness Creek; Jack Benny

Saturday, July 4:

Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Boys; Lights Out – Profits Unlimited
Hour 2: 21st Precinct – Mrs. Whitney’s Boxer Dog; Aldrich Family – Trouble with Kathleen’s Father
Hour 3: Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – The Tears of Night Matter; YTJD – Theme Music
Hour 4: YTJD – The Tears of Night Matter, conc.; Bickersons – Best of Vol 1 / Pink Slip
Hour 5: Rogues Gallery – Alibi Master; Bold Venture – Robbery by Joe Ralston

Old Time Radio
