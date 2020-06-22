Those Old Radio Shows June 26-27

Send this page to someone via email

Friday, June 26:

Hour 1: Mystery in the Air – The Horla; Lone Ranger – Ambushed Ambushers

Hour 2: Life of Riley – Household Drudge; Black Museum – Two Bullets

Saturday, June 27:

Hour 1: Dragnet – Myra the Read Head; Burns & Allen – Alan Ladd Makes George Jealous

Hour 2: Gunsmoke – Till Death Do Us; The Line Up – Silk Stocking Bandit

Hour 3: Great Gildersleeve – Minding the Baby; Cisko Kid – The Ringcon

Hour 4: Richard Diamond – Cover-Up Murders; Father Knows Best – Vacation Arrives

Hour 5: The Shadow – Destroyer; Jeff Regan – Too Many Mrs. Rogers