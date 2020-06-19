Hamilton police charge two correctional officers with drug offences

Send this page to someone via email

Two correctional officers at the Hamilton-Wentworth Detention Centre have been arrested and charged with distributing illicit cannabis inside, Hamilton Police say.

According to police, a 6-month long investigation began as a result of a Coroner’s inquest into overdose deaths inside the detention centre.

The investigation was jointly conducted by the Hamilton Police Service Intelligence Unit and the detention centre.

The two officers, 30-year-old James Mcrae of Kitchener and 39-year-old Pierre-Luc Plouffe of Delhi, have each been charged with breach of trust by a public officer and distribution of illicit cannabis.

Police said the pair worked independently of one another in distributing cannabis and other contraband to inmates within the facility.

The officers are no longer employed as correctional officers at the detention centre.

