Traffic

Road closures in Toronto for ActiveTO and construction this weekend

By Katrina Ramlochan Global News
Posted June 19, 2020 2:15 pm
Updated June 19, 2020 2:20 pm
25 km of new cycle infrastructure proposed in Toronto as part of ActiveTO initiative
WATCH ABOVE (May 2020): A report released on Monday is proposing an additional 25 kilometres of bikeways across parts of Toronto as part of the ActiveTO initiative. Erica Vella has more.

Motorists should find alternative routes this weekend as the City of Toronto is set to close portions of roads to promote social distancing, as well as for construction projects.

Road closures will be in effect from Saturday starting at 6:00 a.m to Sunday at 11:00 p.m. for ActiveTO.

The eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard West will be shut down from Windermere Avenue to Stadium Road and from Leslie Street to south of Woodbine Avenue.

READ MORE: ActiveTO turns several major Toronto streets to pedestrians and cyclists

Bayview Avenue will also be closed from Front Street East to Rosedale Valley Road, extending to River Street from Gerrard Street to Bayview Avenue.

The ActiveTO program extends 40 kilometres to allow people to run, ride bicycles and walk around the city while practicing safe social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“ActiveTO is a well-timed, well-executed sensible yet comprehensive program that is creating a network of space for people to get out and move all around Toronto during the COVID-19 pandemic. This data reinforces what I’ve been hearing; that residents, including families, like these spaces because they allow for safe physical activity and those using them feel more comfortable and secure that they are doing their part to stop virus spread,” Mayor John Tory said in a release.

READ MORE: More Ontario regions now in Stage 2 of COVID-19 reopening

Drivers should also note that Saturday starting at midnight to Monday, there will also be a partial intersection closure at Lakeshore Boulevard East and north of Sherbourne Street for construction on the Gardiner Expressway.

Story continues below advertisement

 

CoronavirusCOVID-19TorontoSocial DistancingToronto trafficroad closuresGardiner ExpresswayClosuresToronto constructionActiveTO
