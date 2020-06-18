Homicide cops take over after badly injured woman, left outside B.C. hospital, dies

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide detectives are now in charge, after a severely wounded woman was left outside a hospital in White Rock, B.C., and later died of her injuries.

The woman, who was in her 30s, was left at the Peace Arch Hospital around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday with “significant” injuries. She was rushed in for treatment, but did not survive.

Local Mounties said they’re now working with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team on the case.

Officers had been gathering evidence near the 2700 block of 168 Street in south Surrey, where investigators believe the woman may have been on Tuesday or early Wednesday morning.

RCMP said they have identified victim, along with the people who took her to hospital. Her identity has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide team or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.