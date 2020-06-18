Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

OPP responding to black bear sighting calls in Quinte West

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 18, 2020 2:28 pm
OPP say they have received numerous calls about a black bear in Quinte West.
OPP say they have received numerous calls about a black bear in Quinte West. Global News file

A black bear has been sighted several times in Quinte West, according to OPP.

Police say the bear has been seen in the Sidney Street and North Murray Street area, and that they have received numerous calls about the animal.

READ MORE: ‘Never seen anything like it’ — Bear cub spotted in Alberta with unique white head

The Ministry of Natural Resources has been contacted and will be coming to investigate the sighting.

OPP are asking residents to be aware of their surroundings while in the area.

Call 1-888-310-1212 if the bear is spotted.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Black BearQuinte West OPPbear sightingministry of natural resourcesblack bear spottedbear quinte westbear sighting quinte westOPP bear sightingQuinte west black bear
Flyers
More weekly flyers