OPP responding to black bear sighting calls in Quinte West

A black bear has been sighted several times in Quinte West, according to OPP.

Police say the bear has been seen in the Sidney Street and North Murray Street area, and that they have received numerous calls about the animal.

The Ministry of Natural Resources has been contacted and will be coming to investigate the sighting.

OPP are asking residents to be aware of their surroundings while in the area.

Call 1-888-310-1212 if the bear is spotted.

