Man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting young girl out of jail, Edmonton police warn

Police issued a warning to the public on Wednesday night after they say the man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl in west Edmonton three months ago is back in the community.

“In the interest of public safety, the Edmonton Police Service is issuing a warning regarding 37-year-old Wade Stene, who is charged with kidnapping and sexual assault of a child,” police said in a news release.

“The EPS believes Stene poses a significant risk of harm to the community, particularly against individuals under the age of 16. As such, the EPS believes there is a duty to warn the public.”

In an unusually specific warning, police said Stene is living in the McQueen neighbourhood after he was discharged from the Edmonton Remand Centre on a release order earlier in the day.

Stene’s release comes with conditions, including that he must wear a tracking bracelet on his ankle, stay at home 24 hours a day, have any travel for medical or legal appointments approved by his bail supervisor and that he not have any contact with anyone under the age of 18.

He is also not allowed to buy, possess or consume any alcohol or non-prescribed controlled substances.

Stene has been charged in connection with a March 10 incident in which police say a young girl was walking home in the area of 144 Street and 110 Avenue when she was approached by someone in a vehicle whom she did not know. Police said the girl was pulled into the vehicle and sexually assaulted before being dropped off nearby.

“The EPS is issuing this information and warning after careful deliberation of all related issues, including privacy concerns, in the belief that it is clearly in the public interest to inform members of the community,” police said.

Stene is six-foot-two and weighs about 150 pounds. He has short brown hair and hazel eyes.

View photos of Stene below.

Wade Stene, 37, is charged with kidnapping and sexual assault of a child. Supplied by EPS Wade Stene, 37, is charged with kidnapping and sexual assault of a child. Supplied by EPS Wade Stene, 37, is charged with kidnapping and sexual assault of a child. Supplied by EPS

Watch below: (From March 12, 2020): Tips are starting to come in as Edmonton police search for a man accused of a disturbing crime. An eight-year-old girl was walking home Wednesday when she was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted in a vehicle.

1:44 Edmonton police look for man accused of abducting, assaulting girl Edmonton police look for man accused of abducting, assaulting girl