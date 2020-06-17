Menu

Coastal GasLink to lay first pipe in July as pipeline construction ramps up

Posted June 17, 2020 3:59 pm
Updated June 17, 2020 4:00 pm
A checkpoint is seen at a bridge leading to the Unist'ot'en camp on a remote logging road near Houston, B.C., Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. .
A checkpoint is seen at a bridge leading to the Unist'ot'en camp on a remote logging road near Houston, B.C., Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Coastal GasLink says it is ready to launch its summer construction program in British Columbia, which will see the first section of pipe buried in the ground next month.

The company says in a statement that construction also begins this summer on a compressor and metering stations that will form anchor points along the 670-kilometre pipeline running from the Dawson Creek area to Kitimat.

READ MORE: Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs, governments set to sign ‘important’ pact from afar

Work on the main compressor station is slated to begin in July and the company says activity on the entire project will gradually ramp up in the following months.

Coastal GasLink crews back to work day after Wet’suwet’en deal

It expects to reach a peak in September, with a workforce of more than 2,500.

READ MORE: Coastal GasLink to pause work as talks begin between hereditary chiefs, ministers

Opposition by the hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en Nation to construction of the pipeline through their traditional territory set off demonstrations and blockades that shut down large parts of the national economy in February.

When complete, Coastal GasLink says its pipeline will deliver at least 2.1-billion cubic feet of natural gas everyday to a LNG Canada liquefied natural gas facility being built in Kitimat.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
