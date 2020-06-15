Jets sign goaltender Holm, forward Reichel

Send this page to someone via email

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets have signed goaltender Arvid Holm to a three-year, entry-level contract and forward Kristian Reichel to a two-year, entry-level deal.

Holm’s deal carries an average annual value of US$873,333, while Reichel’s carries an AAV of $752,500.

Holm, 21, was drafted by the Jets in the sixth round (167th overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft and just completed his first season with Farjestads in the SHL.

The Ljungby, Sweden native posted a 20-10-0 record with a shutout, a 2.27 goals-against average, and a .915 save percentage in 31 games.

Holm ranked in the top-10 among the SHL’s qualified goalies in wins, saves, save percentage, and GAA in 2019-20 and he helped Farjestads finish second in the SHL regular season.

The 22-year-old Reichel, an undrafted free agent, had just completed his second season with the Manitoba Moose.

The Litvinov, Czech Republic native’s 12 goals were tied for fourth-most on the Moose and he added five assists for 17 points, despite playing in only 39 games.

Reichel originally signed for the Moose on July 3, 2018, after playing for the WHL’s Red Deer Rebels in 2017-18 and recording 57 points (34 goals, 23 assists) in 63 games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2020.