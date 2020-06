Send this page to someone via email

Speed and alcohol don’t appear to be factors in a motorcycle collision that killed a 55-year-old man in Whiteshell Provincial Park, say RCMP.

The incident took place Friday afternoon when a group of motorcycles was headed west on Highway 44. One driver lost control and ended up in the ditch.

Falcon Beach RCMP said the man, from Winnipeg, was taken to hospital but died en route.

Police continue to investigate.

On June 14 at 3:00 pm, Falcon Beach #rcmpmb responded to a motorcycle collision on #MBHwy44, north of #MBHwy 312, in Whiteshell Provincial Park. A 55yo rider lost control & went in the ditch. He was taken to hospital but died en route. RCMP continue to investigate. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) June 15, 2020

Story continues below advertisement