Tech

J.D. Irving to begin work in July on $35M sawmill expansion in Doaktown, N.B.

By STAFF The Canadian Press
Posted June 15, 2020 1:55 pm
Updated June 15, 2020 1:56 pm
J.D. Irving Ltd. signage is seen as hundreds of people attend a job fair in Sussex, N.B., on Thursday, January 28, 2016.
J.D. Irving Ltd. signage is seen as hundreds of people attend a job fair in Sussex, N.B., on Thursday, January 28, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

J.D. Irving Ltd. says work will get underway next month on the $35-million modernization and expansion at its sawmill in Doaktown, N.B.

The project will add about 1,300 square metres to the mill’s footprint by bringing together the sawmill, planer mill and value-added centre under one roof.

The sawmill in the Miramichi region of the province is currently located on the other side of the road.

New technology will be installed.

The project will employ a team of 60 people during peak construction.

Irving is hoping to start up operations next spring.

“On completion, this site will be one of the most modern of its kind in North America. From a customer and market perspective, the timing is right,” said Jerome Pelletier, vice-president of sawmills for J.D. Irving.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
