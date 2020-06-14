Menu

B.C. teen running ultramarathon for charity hospitalized 20km from finish

By Simon Little and Sarah MacDonald Global News
Posted June 14, 2020 7:48 pm
A B.C. teen has been forced to cut his attempt at an ultramarathon for charity short on the final leg of his run.

Darius Sam, a 19-year-old Indigenous man from Merritt, was attempting to run 161 kilometres in 24 hours, raising money for for the Nicola Valley and District Food Bank.

By Sunday, the event had raised more than $30,000 — far beyond his initial goal of $1,000.

Supporters tell Global News Sam was taken to hospital as he was about 20 kilometres from the finish line but is in stable condition.

His support crew is finishing the race in his name.

Sam had no illusions about the scale of challenge, telling Global News prior to the run: “I know it’s going to be tough.”

Sam said he committed to the project after reflecting on a recent troubled patch.

“About five months ago and previous to that I was out partying, drinking — nothing wrong with that, but it was just excessive and I was indulging in it, which was negative. I decided to tighten up, I moved home, set goals and decided to make myself accountable,” he said.

“There are people out there who are struggling. Me sleeping in my bed every night with a full stomach, it made me feel privileged, it didn’t make me feel too good, so I knew I had to do something about it.”

Sam approached his local food bank, hoping to help members of his community who have been hard hit by COVID-19.

The offer caught the organization by surprise.

“He came in and talked to me and said he wanted to do a marathon, an amazing young man, and I said yes, we would accept a donation on your behalf,” said Derlanda Hewton with the food bank.

“From there it’s already spread like wildfire.”

You can donate to Sam’s cause here.

