Officer injured arresting man drawing swastikas in Vancouver, say transit police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Metro Vancouver Transit Police officer was injured Saturday, as police arrested a man allegedly drawing swastikas on a SkyTrain.

According to police, it happened around 1 p.m. at the Main Street SkyTrain station.

Several passengers had texted SkyTrain dispatchers about the man drawing hate symbols on advertisements on the train, said police.

Police say officers arrived and tried to arrest the man for mischief, at which point the man became irate and began making racial comments at one of the officers.

Officers took the man to the ground. In the struggle, one of their knees suffered soft-tissue damage, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The officer was treated in hospital and released.

Police are recommending charges of mischief and assaulting a police officer.

1:48 Transit Police searching for female suspect in alleged hate crime Transit Police searching for female suspect in alleged hate crime