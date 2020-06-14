Menu

Officer injured arresting man drawing swastikas in Vancouver, say transit police

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 14, 2020 6:07 pm
Metro Vancouver Transit Police are seen on a SkyTrain in Burnaby in this undated file photo.
Metro Vancouver Transit Police are seen on a SkyTrain in Burnaby in this undated file photo. Simon Little / Global News

A Metro Vancouver Transit Police officer was injured Saturday, as police arrested a man allegedly drawing swastikas on a SkyTrain.

According to police, it happened around 1 p.m. at the Main Street SkyTrain station.

Several passengers had texted SkyTrain dispatchers about the man drawing hate symbols on advertisements on the train, said police.

Police say officers arrived and tried to arrest the man for mischief, at which point the man became irate and began making racial comments at one of the officers.

Officers took the man to the ground. In the struggle, one of their knees suffered soft-tissue damage, police said.

The officer was treated in hospital and released.

Police are recommending charges of mischief and assaulting a police officer.

