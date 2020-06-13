New Brunswick Indigenous man is victim of RCMP-involved fatal shooting: Chief

Send this page to someone via email

The regional chief of the Assembly of First Nations for New Brunswick has confirmed that the man who died in an RCMP-involved shooting Friday night was Rodney Levi of the Red Bank First Nation.

Roger Augustine, the regional chief representing New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island, said Saturday that Levi was shot in the community about 30 kilometres west of Miramichi. He added that Levi was a relative but did not explain the connection.

Quebec’s independent police investigation agency, the Bureau des enquetes independantes, said Friday it had been told that Mounties responded to a report of a disturbed person in the Miramichi area on Friday night.

READ MORE: Walks planned across Maritimes in memory of Indigenous woman killed by police

It said preliminary information indicates RCMP officers found the man armed with a knife in a building and used an electronic stun gun on him several times without success.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators said the man was allegedly shot when he charged police, was given first aid and transported to hospital, where he was declared dead.

Chief Bill Ward of the Metepenagiag Mi’kmaq Nation confirmed in a Facebook message to CBC News that the man was a member of his First Nation.

“I’m so mad and sad, I don’t know what to think,” Ward said in a message on his Facebook page that elicited scores of posts offering their condolences.

READ MORE: Police watchdog to investigate fatal RCMP shooting of Indigenous man in New Brunswick

The victim has also been identified by friends as Rodney Levi.

“My bro Rodney Levi, my childhood friend….Got tears in my eyes thinking how this happened,” wrote Dwayne Everett Ward.

“Shot twice by the police… I pray for all your family, I know they’re hurting right now….I’m overwhelmed with sadness about all this.”

New Brunswick RCMP were not immediately available for comment.

This is the second fatal police-involved shooting in New Brunswick this month.

READ MORE: N.B. to hold coroner’s inquest into death of Chantel Moore as calls for systemic review continue

On June 4, Chantel Moore, 26, died after being shot by an Edmundston Police Department officer.

Story continues below advertisement

Moore, from a First Nation in British Columbia, had moved to the community to be near her mother and six-year-old daughter.

The Quebec agency is also investigating that shooting. Police have said an officer performing a wellness check allegedly encountered a woman with a knife.

There have been calls since for a broader inquiry to examine systemic bias against Indigenous people in the province’s policing and criminal justice systems.

Jake Stewart, New Brunswick’s minister of Aboriginal affairs has said he supports the call, saying the province has a problem with systemic racism toward Indigenous people.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2020.