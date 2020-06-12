More affordable housing announced for B.C.’s Southern Interior

Send this page to someone via email

The North Okanagan will soon be home more affordable rental homes, the province announced on Friday.

The Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing said the 50 homes will be part of 141 new affordable homes in B.C.’s Southern Interior that will soon open or soon be built.

The rental units will be built in Merritt, Vernon and Keremeos.

READ MORE: Affordable housing project announced for Vernon

“People deserve safe, secure and affordable housing,” said housing minister Selina Robinson.

“From young families to seniors, these projects will mean that more people can find a good, affordable home in their community, close to their friends and family.”

Story continues below advertisement

Below is a list of the announced housing projects.

Keremeos

815 7th Avenue

Slated to open early July.

Province says it provided $2.3 million in capital funding.

Sixteen homes for seniors and families with low to moderate incomes. Monthly rents are projected to range from $425 (one bedroom) to approximately $1,100 (two bedrooms).

Merritt

4010 Walters Street

Construction underway.

Province says it provided $16.6 million in construction financing to Olympic Villas, Inc., with Olympic Villas providing land worth $1.8 million and $1.2 million in cash equity.

Seventy-five homes for individuals and families with middle incomes. Monthly rents are projected to range from $1,053 (studio) to approximately $1,650 (three bedrooms).

Vernon

5545 27th Avenue

Building opened at the end of May.

Province says it provided $6.3 million in capital funding, with the federal government adding $2.2 million and the City of Vernon providing $415,000 in municipal waivers.

Thirty-eight homes homes for Indigenous families, elders, youth and individuals with accessibility challenges with low to moderate incomes. Monthly rents range from $460 (studio) to approximately $975 (four bedrooms).

4005 Pleasant Valley Road

Construction expected to begin in July.

Province says it provided $1.2 million plus $2.8 million in construction financing, while the City of Vernon provided the land ($600,000) and $134,000 in municipal waivers. The Vernon and District Community Land Trust Society provided $69,000 in equity.

Twelve affordable rental townhomes for seniors, people with disabilities and families with low to moderate incomes. Monthly rents are projected to range from $375 to approximately $1,148.

The province says these residences are now nearly 3,900 new homes in the Interior.

Story continues below advertisement

For a map showing all locations of provincially funded housing projects in B.C., click here.