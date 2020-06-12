Kelly Clarkson announces divorce from husband of 7 years

Send this page to someone via email

Kelly Clarkson has filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years, Brandon Blackstock.

The Because of You singer filed court papers to end the marriage under her married name Kelly Blackstock on June 4 in Los Angeles.

Clarkson, 38, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split and requested that she not be required to pay Blackstock, 43, spousal support.

The filing asks that the singer’s legal last name be restored to Clarkson and indicates that the couple had a prenuptial agreement.

The papers list Clarkson and Blackstock’s separation date as “TBD.”

The Since You’ve Been Gone singer and Blackstock have a six-year-old daughter, River Rose, and a four-year-old son, Remington Alexander.

Story continues below advertisement

0:30 Kelly Clarkson claims Country music ‘is gone’ Kelly Clarkson claims Country music ‘is gone’

Blackstock, a talent manager who is the son of Clarkson’s former manager, is also father to Seth, 13, and Savannah, 18, from his previous marriage.

The two wed in October 2013 in the first marriage for Clarkson and the second for Blackstock.

Clarkson met Blackstock at a rehearsal for the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2006, according to People. The couple got engaged in December 2012.

Clarkson opened up about her marriage to Blackstock to Redbook in 2017, saying: “To keep it family-appropriate, let’s say we’re just a lot more active than other couples.”

Story continues below advertisement

She continued: “I’m a person who loves change. He loves spontaneity. Having a set time or place (to have sex) would be boring to us.”

In regards to their romance, Clarkson said: “When I met Brandon, I wasn’t looking for a friend. I have a lot of great friends! I was looking for a lover. I had never found someone I was truly passionate about, who I wanted to stay in bed with all day. The fact that I did, well…I was going to latch on and take advantage of that.”

— With files from the Associated Press