Louisville council unanimously passes ‘Breonna’s Law’ banning no-knock warrants

Send this page to someone via email

Louisville, Ky., city council unanimously passed a ban on no-knock warrants Thursday, ending a practice that led to the police-involved shooting of Breonna Taylor nearly three months ago.

Dubbed “Breonna’s Law,” the measure also ensures that body cameras must be worn by all police officers executing a warrant for at least five minutes before and after the warrant is executed.

Taylor, a Black woman, was shot in her apartment on March 13 after police executed a so-called no-knock warrant, allowing officers to enter the home without obtaining permission from the residents.

The 26-year-old first responder was shot eight times when officers opened fire after Taylor’s boyfriend — who told police he thought the couple was being robbed after being startled out of bed — fired at the officers first, hitting one in the leg.

Story continues below advertisement

The police were investigating two men accused of selling drugs at a home more than 10 miles from Taylor’s apartment, according to records reported by the Louisville Courier Journal.

3:33 After the protests: How to keep the momentum going After the protests: How to keep the momentum going

Taylor’s case has since been among those mentioned by protesters who took to the streets in Louisville and around the United States after the killing of George Floyd, a Black man, in police custody on May 25.

While the four officers involved in Floyd’s death have been arrested and charged, the same has not happened for the officers who shot Taylor.

The passage of “Breonna’s Law” was one of several demands from local protesters.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said on Twitter he would sign the measure “as soon as it hits my desk.”

Story continues below advertisement

“I suspended use of these warrants indefinitely last month, and wholeheartedly agree with Council that the risk to residents and officers with this kind of search outweigh any benefit,” he wrote.

This is one of many critical steps on police reform that we’ve taken to create a more peaceful, just, compassionate and equitable community. 2/2 — Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) June 11, 2020

More to come…