3 children accused of trashing school, causing US$50K worth of damage

School’s out for summer, but it’s not out forever — and you can’t just trash the place for fun.

That’s the message police in Altus, Okla., are sending after they arrested three children for allegedly tearing apart a local school over the weekend in an incident that was caught on surveillance video.

Police say three children aged six, eight and 12, smashed through a glass door at Altus Intermediate School and absolutely wrecked the place last Sunday. The children smashed computers, hurled paint, blasted fire extinguishers and broke several doors and windows, according to a police news release.

The kids were arrested on suspicion of burglary and later released to their parents.

Police did not say when they caught up with the children, but there’s a chance the kids may have been caught red-handed. Photos show they spilled red paint throughout the school and left handprints and footprints behind.

Authorities have not released the identities of the children or shared the surveillance footage with the public, but photos show the alleged minor burglars did some major damage amounting to approximately US$50,000.

Photos from the scene show the school in absolute disarray, with papers scattered on the floor, sports equipment everywhere and buckets and chairs strewn all over the place.

School staff and community members pitched in for the cleanup, according to a Facebook post from the school.

“I’m so sorry you guys even had to go through all of that,” one woman wrote in response to the clean-up post.

“This is awesome how a community will come together like this,” added another user. “But what are those kids learning that did this? I hope they were a part of this.”