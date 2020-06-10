Menu

Education

Humboldt Broncos Memorial Golf Tournament: Legacy Award given to friend of Logan Boulet

By Taz Dhaliwal Global News
Posted June 10, 2020 8:00 pm
Updated June 10, 2020 8:03 pm
"Humboldt Broncos Memorial Golf Tournament Legacy Award" presented to childhood friend of Humboldt Broncos' player, Logan Boulet, on Wednesday.
"Humboldt Broncos Memorial Golf Tournament Legacy Award" presented to childhood friend of Humboldt Broncos' player, Logan Boulet, on Wednesday. Humboldt Broncos

The legacy of Lethbridge’s Logan Boulet continues to live on. On Wednesday morning, the Humboldt Broncos Memorial Golf Tournament Legacy Award was presented on the steps of Lethbridge College.

Michael Grant, who grew up with Boulet, is one of two recipients to receive the award so far this year.

Funds were raised through the Humboldt Broncos Memorial Golf Tournament. A total of 10 legacy awards have been created.

READ MORE: Lethbridge’s Adams Park Ice Centre renamed to Logan Boulet Arena

The awards honour the 2017-2018 Humboldt Broncos Jr. A hockey team, which Boulet was a part of.

Grant was presented with a $5,000 grant Wednesday morning. He’s using the money to start the Logan Boulet Inclusive Education Award.

“The University of Lethbridge and Lethbridge College both have programs for adults with disabilities who want to pursue a post-secondary education,” said Grant.

“The purpose of the Logan Boulet Inclusive Education Award is to support students in these programs achieve their goals and find meaningful employment after post-secondary.”

Criteria for the scholarship will include financial need, prospective employment and a passion for learning.

READ MORE: Death of player in Humboldt Broncos bus crash highlighted organ donation

Having the award presented by Christina Haygen, the wife of the late Broncos coach Darcy Haygen, made the event even more meaningful.

“All of our awards are based around Darcy Haugan’s Core Covenant,” said Laurie Warford, administrator for the Memorial Golf Tournament. “The reason we sourced outside the local area on these awards is so that people who have given back from all around the world have the opportunity to apply for these.”

Boulet’s parents Toby and Bernadine were also on hand for the presentation.

“Logan coached the Special Olympics for three years in Humboldt, he had an affinity for inclusion, for students and children,” said Toby.

“So to have Michael do all the work to create this award, have it be accepted, and named after Logan, his best friend, is really nice.”

