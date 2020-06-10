Dead deer found along Meewasin Trail not likely killed by cougar

Send this page to someone via email

Two deer carcasses were found just south of Diefenbaker Park in the Meewasin Valley earlier this week and appeared to have been attacked.

There was speculation the animals were killed by a cougar, but lab test results have determined this likely wasn’t the cause of death.

READ MORE: Saskatoon geese adopting and babysitting around 40 goslings at a time

“Right now, the cause of death was from a broken neck and we do know they were scavenged upon,” Conservation Officer Service inspector Steve Dobko said.

Dobko suspects the deer were startled by something and ran into a nearby fence. It isn’t known what startled the deer, but it could have been anything from a person to a predator chasing the animals.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Wildlife Rehabilitation Society of Saskatchewan volunteers build nest for baby owls in Saskatoon

There is limited evidence of what types of animals scavenged on the deer after they died.

While there might not be a cougar in the area, Dobko said it’s still important to be careful.

“People have to be aware that we share this city with wildlife. We want to be aware of their safety, but also be aware of the animal’s safety when we encounter them so you know that accidents like this don’t happen,” Dobko said.

If you come across an injured or dead animal, you can call the local conservation office or the Wildlife Rehabilitation Society of Saskatchewan (WRSOS) emergency hotline.

1:27 More moose being spotted in Saskatoon since May More moose being spotted in Saskatoon since May