Weather

Severe thunderstorm watches issued for London, Ont., and surrounding area

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted June 10, 2020 3:57 pm
Updated June 10, 2020 4:26 pm
Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for London and surrounding areas by Environment Canada, as the region braces for damaging winds and heavy rain showers Wednesday night.

Severe thunderstorm watches are in place across southwestern Ontario as the national weather service reports a line of severe thunderstorms over Michigan may move further into the province in the evening.

“The main threat is damaging wind gusts to 110 km/h which may cause power outages,” said a weather advisory issued around 3:20 p.m. “Torrential downpours are likely, and large hail is possible.”

A forecast issued by Environment Canada for London around 3:30 p.m. said rainfall amounts of 20 to 30 mm locally was expected, along with strong gusts.

The hourly forecast shows a chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon, shifting to showers or thunderstorms after 7 p.m. Cloudy conditions are forecast around 2 a.m.

In addition to the rain showers and winds, London and Middlesex and much of southern Ontario remain under a heat warning as of Wednesday afternoon.

Environment Canada says the heat will come to an end Wednesday night with the arrival of the incoming cold front. The overnight low is expected to be 15C.

