Belwood Lake, Elora Gorge, Guelph Lake, Rockwood conservation areas closed until Monday

Belwood Lake, Elora Gorge, Guelph Lake and Rockwood conservation areas have been closed to the public again until Monday by the Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA).

The agency says it is doing so to get prepared for further openings to public amid the coronavirus pandemic, although it has also faced significant challenges with unruly behaviour since the park first opened a few weeks ago.

“Given the limited staff that the GRCA currently has in place, and the work we need to complete in order to prepare our conservation areas for additional activities, we are temporarily closing the parks where we’ve had the most significant challenges,” said Pam Walther-Mabee, the manager of conservation areas.

“We are taking this action so that our staff can focus on completing this work, rather than managing capacity and enforcement issues.”

On Monday, the GRCA says, it will begin to open beaches and some washrooms in most of its conservation areas, except Byng Island, which is located in Haldimand County.

The agency says Brant, Byng Island, Conestogo Lake, Laurel Creek, Pinehurst Lake and Shade’s Mills conservation areas, as well as Luther Marsh Wildlife Management Area, will remain open while Elora Quarry Conservation Area remains closed until further notice.

The GRCA says it has had major problems with visitors since the parks were reopened again a few weeks ago.

The issues it lists include the number of guests, visitors not respecting closures, large gatherings of people and people not following proper physical-distancing practices.

The GRCA says it has had issues with “a considerable amount of garbage and other waste” being left in its parks and natural areas.

The agency says people have also been spotted entering the conservation areas without paying. Entry fees are a major source of revenue for the GRCA.

The GRCA is currently considering if and when it will make overnight camping available.

It says a decision will be announced towards the end of the month.