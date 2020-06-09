Manitoba police officer charged with perjury after investigation by watchdog

Send this page to someone via email

A Manitoba RCMP officer is facing perjury charges after an investigation by the province’s police watchdog.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) said Tuesday that its investigation was triggered by a complaint regarding the officer’s testimony in provincial court proceedings in Arborg, Man., last fall.

The IIU’s investigation determined there are reasonable grounds to believe a criminal offence took place.

Const. Paul Lacoursiere was arrested and charged with perjury and will be appearing in Arborg court Aug. 10.

