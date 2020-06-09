Manitoba police officer charged with perjury after investigation by watchdog

A Manitoba RCMP officer is facing perjury charges after an investigation by the province’s police watchdog.
The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) said Tuesday that its investigation was triggered by a complaint regarding the officer’s testimony in provincial court proceedings in Arborg, Man., last fall.
The IIU’s investigation determined there are reasonable grounds to believe a criminal offence took place.
Const. Paul Lacoursiere was arrested and charged with perjury and will be appearing in Arborg court Aug. 10.
Winnipeg police respond after officer charged with erasing his own speeding ticket
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments