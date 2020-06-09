Menu

Crime

Manitoba police officer charged with perjury after investigation by watchdog

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 9, 2020 2:56 pm
An RCMP vehicle.
An RCMP vehicle. Global News
A Manitoba RCMP officer is facing perjury charges after an investigation by the province’s police watchdog.
The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) said Tuesday that its investigation was triggered by a complaint regarding the officer’s testimony in provincial court proceedings in Arborg, Man., last fall.
The IIU’s investigation determined there are reasonable grounds to believe a criminal offence took place.
Const. Paul Lacoursiere was arrested and charged with perjury and will be appearing in Arborg court Aug. 10.
