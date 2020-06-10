TSB to release report into death of CN worker at Melville, Sask., rail yard

Send this page to someone via email

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is expected to release its findings into the 2017 death of a Canadian National Railway employee in Melville, Sask., on Wednesday.

A foreman, a 26-year-old woman, was fatally injured on Dec. 22, 2017, at the company’s yard in the Saskatchewan community.

A preliminary report from the TSB in 2018 said the foreman was caught between cars while trying to stop them from rolling back uncontrolled.

She was seriously injured and later died.

The TSB said its report will include one safety recommendation and one board concern.

The TSB had initially said Transport Canada would handle the case since it was considered a labour investigation, but said a month later that it would conduct its own investigation.

— With a file from the Canadian Press

