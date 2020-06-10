Menu

Canada

TSB to release report into death of CN worker at Melville, Sask., rail yard

By David Giles Global News
Posted June 10, 2020 10:00 am
A preliminary report from the TSB said the CN foreman was caught between cars while trying to stop them from rolling back uncontrolled.
A preliminary report from the TSB said the CN foreman was caught between cars while trying to stop them from rolling back uncontrolled. Graham Hughes / The Canadian Press

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is expected to release its findings into the 2017 death of a Canadian National Railway employee in Melville, Sask., on Wednesday.

A foreman, a 26-year-old woman, was fatally injured on Dec. 22, 2017, at the company’s yard in the Saskatchewan community.

READ MORE: Old rail, gap in rail surface factors in CN train derailment near Saskatoon — TSB

A preliminary report from the TSB in 2018 said the foreman was caught between cars while trying to stop them from rolling back uncontrolled.

She was seriously injured and later died.

The TSB said its report will include one safety recommendation and one board concern.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Transportation Safety Board says broken rail may have led to Guernsey, Sask. derailments

The TSB had initially said Transport Canada would handle the case since it was considered a labour investigation, but said a month later that it would conduct its own investigation.

— With a file from the Canadian Press

