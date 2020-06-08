Okanagan weather: showers linger for the second week of June

Send this page to someone via email

After a slightly below seasonal weekend with some showers, rain lingered into the beginning of the second week of June.

As a result, temperatures remain slightly cooler during the day with afternoon highs in the mid-teens.

Story continues below advertisement

After starting the day out in mid-single digits, the next round of rain arrives mid-morning on Tuesday and lingers into the evening with another day only making it into the mid-teens.

Rain is slated to slide into the Okanagan by mid-morning Tuesday. SkyTracker Weather

Sunny breaks are possible early Wednesday before clouds build back in as afternoon temperatures return to the 20s.

That is where the mercury will sit for the rest of the week in the afternoon as showers return Thursday with the risk of storms on Friday.

The second weekend of June is shaping up to be unsettled with more rain and slightly below normal temperatures.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Story continues below advertisement