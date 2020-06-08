5 songs you must hear this week: 08 June 2020

On a normal week, I’ll get between 500 and 800 music pitches from labels, publicists, and musicians themselves. Last week, that number was at 283 at the cut-off. Was that the impact of Black Out Tuesday? Maybe. A number of labels said they weren’t going to release any new music last week. For others, though, it was business as usual.

1. The Zolas, Energy Czar

Single (Frontside)

Recommended If You Like: Music with a Britpop vibe.

BC’s Zolas were messing about in their rehearsal space and got into some kind of nostalgic Britpop vibe. The next thing they knew, they’d hammered out this single. It apparently heralds some kind of new direction for the band which (we’re told) will become obvious when the new album comes out later this year. “Think Trainspotting meets Baz Luhrman’s Romeo + Juliet soundtrack.” All right, then.

2. Run the Jewels, Ooh LA LA feat. Greg Nice & DJ Premier

RTJ4 (WMG)

RIYL: Socially conscious hip-hop

When RTJ4 went up for presale, people shelled out more than US$1 million to be first to buy it. Then the George Floyd trouble started and Killer Mike became an important voice with his press conference. Run the Jewels make the decision to release the album two days earlier for free download across all digital platforms. From RTJ: “Why wait? The world is infested with bull***t so here’s something raw to listen to while you deal with it all. We hope it brings you some joy. Stay safe and hopeful out there and thank you for giving 2 friends the chance to be heard and do what they love” Guest appearances on the album include Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age and Zack de la Rocha from Rage Against the Machine.

Story continues below advertisement

3. Tones and I, Ur So F***ing cOoL

Single (Bad Batch)

RIYL: Hating on influencers

After having global hits with “Dance Monkey,” “Bad Child,” and “Can’t Be Happy All the Time” comes another one-off single that takes on the world of self-important social media influencers (you’ll recognize the types). Toni Watson—her real name—wrote the song after going to a party filled with people who thought they were the coolest things ever. If those people recognize themselves in this song, they have only themselves to blame.

4. Kadeema, Good Lies

Napoleon Tornapart EP (Frontside)

RIYL: AWOLNATION (Read on and you’ll see why)

Jimmy Chauveau (vocals) and Tal Vaisman (guitars and vocals) are a couple of Southern Ontario guys who managed to attract the attention of AWOLNATION Isaac Carpenter. He agreed to produce their debut EP, which has resulted in some AWOLNATION-y power pop like this.

Story continues below advertisement

daysormay, Role Model feat. Tessa Violet

Single (TAG/daysormay)

RIYL: Phoenix (for sure!), M83, Two Door Cinema Club

Originally from Vernon, BC, but now working out of Vancouver, daysormay got signed to an LA-based label. Going to bat for them was Tessa Violet, an indie-pop performer with 135 million YouTube views and 90 million Spotify streams. Fun fact: The three guys in the band have been making music together since they were in grade six.