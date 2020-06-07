Okanagan man dies while mountain biking in Penticton

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna, B.C., man died while mountain biking in Penticton over the weekend, according to police.

Cpl. Chris Manseau tells Global News that first responders rushed to the scene at the Three Blind Mice trail network around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Search and rescue personnel and police officers located a deceased man on the trail, he said.

Police say the mountain biker may have fallen off a bike jump, but his exact cause of death will be determined by the BC Coroners Service.

His death is not considered suspicious.

Canadian indie pop singer Leah West has identified the man as her husband on social media.

“I am beyond devastated. My husband and best friend of 18 years and the father of my son is dead,” West wrote on Facebook.

“A police officer came to my door last night to tell me he had passed away while mountain biking in Penticton. I still don’t have cause of death, but they think it may have been a heart attack. I haven’t been able to see him yet. I’m weeping nonstop,” she said in the post issued on Sunday morning.

The Three Blind Mice area, overlooking Okanagan Lake to the west, is a popular destination for mountain bikers.

The trails offer downhill runs that flow through the forest, with more than 80 trails in the network, according to Bike Penticton.