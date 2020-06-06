Protester accidentally discharges bear spray at Banff’s Black Lives Matter rally Saturday: RCMP

A protester accidentally discharged bear spray at a Black Lives Matter rally in Banff on Saturday, according to RCMP.
At 12:30 pm, Banff RCMP received a 911 call about the use of bear spray at the protest.
“A protestor bent over and the bear spray was engaged from inside of a pocket,” RCMP said. “The complainant did not sustain injuries and charges are not being sought.”
RCMP said organizers were “thankful that no one was seriously injured as a result.”
The investigation is over, police said.
