Protester accidentally discharges bear spray at Banff’s Black Lives Matter rally Saturday: RCMP

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted June 6, 2020 10:08 pm
Updated June 6, 2020 10:16 pm
Banff RCMP said a person accidentally discharged bear spray at a Black Lives Matter protest on Saturday, June 6, 2020.
Banff RCMP said a person accidentally discharged bear spray at a Black Lives Matter protest on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The Canadian Press Images-Mario Beauregard

A protester accidentally discharged bear spray at a Black Lives Matter rally in Banff on Saturday, according to RCMP.

At 12:30 pm, Banff RCMP received a 911 call about the use of bear spray at the protest.

“A protestor bent over and the bear spray was engaged from inside of a pocket,” RCMP said. “The complainant did not sustain injuries and charges are not being sought.”

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP said organizers were “thankful that no one was seriously injured as a result.”

The investigation is over, police said.

