Crime

Firearms seized from New Brunswick man arrested for not self-isolating

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted June 5, 2020 12:01 pm
The Southeast District RCMP arrested a man for assaulting a peace officer during a required self-isolation check May 30.
The Southeast District RCMP arrested a man for assaulting a peace officer during a required self-isolation check May 30. File/ Global News

Shediac RCMP arrested a 53-year-old man from Grande-Digue, N.B. who is now facing four separate charges.

Last Sunday, officers from the New Brunswick Department of Public Safety conducted a check at the man’s home on Martial Hebert Road.

The man, identified as Ronald Paul Joseph Breau, was required to self-isolate following an out-of-province trip.

READ MORE: All active COVID-19 cases in N.B. remain linked to doctor that failed to self-isolate

Breau allegedly threatened the peace officers, after which RCMP obtained a search warrant.

Inside the home, police found and seized three long guns and ammunition.

Breau was arrested in a vehicle several kilometres away from his home.

He was charged with assaulting a peace officer, unsafe storage of a firearm and not complying with an order to self-isolate for 14 days, under the N.B. Emergency Measures Act.

On Thursday, Breau appeared in court through tele-remand for a bail hearing. He remains in custody.

Breau is scheduled to appear in Moncton court June 8.

