Waterloo senior officer named Guelph’s new deputy police chief

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Police Services Board has announced that Daryl Goetz will take over as the new deputy chief of police, effective July 1.

Goetz has been with Waterloo Regional Police since 1988 and is currently the divisional leader of investigative services, according to a Tuesday release from the police services board.

He has been a member of the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police since 2008 and holds a sociology degree from the University of Waterloo.

“We are confident that incoming Deputy Chief Goetz will continue to build on the solid foundation of the Guelph Police Services while ensuring the highest level of policing to citizens of Guelph,” board chair Robert Carter said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Goetz, who has a lengthy history of leadership experience in both operational and administrative roles, will oversee the operational policing and administrative functions of all divisions within Guelph police.

He replaces Paul Martin, who retired as deputy chief after 36 years with Guelph police.