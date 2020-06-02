Kingston police headquarters closed temporarily after mortar shell brought to station

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police were forced to evacuate a portion of their station after a resident brought in a mortar shell they discovered in their yard.

Police say the resident was digging on his property on Raglan Road when he found the old shell.

The man then put it in his trunk and drove the shell to the police station, something against which Kingston police strongly advise.

As a precaution, the front entry of the station was closed and staff were cleared from the north end of the building for roughly an hour, while waiting for Department of Defence staff from Trenton to remove it.

The mortar shell will be detonated at Canadian Forces Base Trenton, police say.

Kingston police would like to remind all citizens to call police when they find any potentially hazardous or explosive material, rather than to travel with it and bring it into the station.

