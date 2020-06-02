10-year-old girl rocks to Rage Against the Machine in support of Black Lives Matter

Send this page to someone via email

Nandi Bushell, a 10-year-old girl British-Zulu girl, has taken to social media sharing her take on Rage Against the Machine‘s Guerrilla Radio in support of the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

The high-energy, multi-instrumental cover comes amid worldwide protests triggered by the death of George Floyd ⁠— a Black man, who died in Minneapolis, Minn., after a former police officer kneeled on his neck during an arrest on May 25.

The ongoing protests⁠ ⁠— both violent and non-violent — are calling for justice for Black communities affected by police brutality and inequality over the years.

Bushell addresses the Black Lives Matter movement in the caption of her video. “Solidarity in the fight to end racism,” it reads, while also utilizing the hashtags #FightRacism, #BlackLivesMatter and #EnoughIsEnough.

3:12 Struggle for equality: Seeking understanding amid protests and turmoil Struggle for equality: Seeking understanding amid protests and turmoil

In the one-minute video, Bushell can be seen on not only the drum kit — which helped her go viral many months ago — but on the electric guitar and bass too, as she rocks out to the 1999 political rap-rock anthem.

A piece of paper taped to the young girl’s bass drum skin reads “Black Lives Matter,” while one hidden on the back of her six-string reads: “Fight racism.”

Additionally, her Fender Stratocaster guitar is markered at the front with the words “Soul power.”

As he did with a viral, heartwarming father-daughter cover of Rage Against the Machine’s Killing in the Name, the group’s world-renowned guitarist, Tom Morello, caught wind of Bushell’s call-to-action.

“Well now we are on the right track,” tweeted the 56-year-old musician on Sunday.

Well now we are on the right track https://t.co/R0J2rV8Mgz — Tom Morello (@tmorello) June 1, 2020

As of this writing, Bushell’s Guerrilla Radio cover has amassed more than 28,000 views on YouTube alone ⁠— a day after it was shared to both Twitter and Instagram

