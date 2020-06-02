Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Entertainment

10-year-old girl rocks to Rage Against the Machine in support of Black Lives Matter

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted June 2, 2020 4:30 pm
10-year-old Nandi Bushell covers Rage Against the Machine in solidarity with #BlackLivesMatter movement.

Nandi Bushell, a 10-year-old girl British-Zulu girl, has taken to social media sharing her take on Rage Against the Machine‘s Guerrilla Radio in support of the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

The high-energy, multi-instrumental cover comes amid worldwide protests triggered by the death of George Floyd ⁠— a Black man, who died in Minneapolis, Minn., after a former police officer kneeled on his neck during an arrest on May 25.

The ongoing protests⁠ ⁠— both violent and non-violent — are calling for justice for Black communities affected by police brutality and inequality over the years.

Bushell addresses the Black Lives Matter movement in the caption of her video. “Solidarity in the fight to end racism,” it reads, while also utilizing the hashtags #FightRacism, #BlackLivesMatter and #EnoughIsEnough.

Story continues below advertisement
Struggle for equality: Seeking understanding amid protests and turmoil
Struggle for equality: Seeking understanding amid protests and turmoil

In the one-minute video, Bushell can be seen on not only the drum kit — which helped her go viral many months ago — but on the electric guitar and bass too, as she rocks out to the 1999 political rap-rock anthem.

READ MORE: Blackout Tuesday: Music industry takes ‘pause’ in solidarity with Black communities

A piece of paper taped to the young girl’s bass drum skin reads “Black Lives Matter,” while one hidden on the back of her six-string reads: “Fight racism.”

Additionally, her Fender Stratocaster guitar is markered at the front with the words “Soul power.”

As he did with a viral, heartwarming father-daughter cover of Rage Against the Machine’s Killing in the Name, the group’s world-renowned guitarist, Tom Morello, caught wind of Bushell’s call-to-action.

Story continues below advertisement

“Well now we are on the right track,” tweeted the 56-year-old musician on Sunday.

As of this writing, Bushell’s Guerrilla Radio cover has amassed more than 28,000 views on YouTube alone ⁠— a day after it was shared to both Twitter and Instagram

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Black Lives Mattergeorge floyd#BlackLivesMatterTom MorelloRage Against The MachineRATM10 year old Rage Against the Machine drummerchild drummerGuerrilla RadioNandi BushellRage Against the Machine viral cover
Flyers
More weekly flyers