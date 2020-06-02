City of Kawartha Lakes man charged after purple fentanyl, cannabis seized during traffic stop: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A City of Kawartha Lakes man is facing multiple charges, including impaired driving and drug possession, following a traffic stop on Monday morning.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, around 6:45 a.m., officers responded to a call from a witness who reported a vehicle being operated in an erratic manner on Highway 35 near Long Beach Road near the community of Cameron, just north of Lindsay.

Police say officers located the suspect vehicle and determined the driver was impaired. As part of the investigation, police say officers located and seized 1.8 grams of suspected purple fentanyl and approximately 50 grams of cannabis in the vehicle.

Early morning traffic complaint resulted in #CKLOPP seizing 50 grams of cannabis and 1.8 grams of suspected purple fentanyl from a vehicle. Working together to keep our streets safe. ^cl pic.twitter.com/NHSyHbRe3H — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) June 1, 2020

Julianno Petrella, 21, of the City of Kawartha Lakes was arrested and has been charged with operation while impaired, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, failure to surrender a licence, possession of a Schedule 1 substance and possession of more than 330 grams of dried cannabis in a public place.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Sept. 3.