Héma-Québec calls for more blood donations ahead of summer

Héma-Québec is looking for more blood donations in June in anticipation of the summer season.

The organization, whose mission is to meet Quebec’s needs in blood donations, said that it needs an additional 100 donations each day more than the 1,000 donations that are normally necessary.

The gradual resumption of services in Quebec and the increase in demand for blood in hospitals make this call for more blood donors necessary, according to the organization.

Héma-Québec has changed its practices due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is now asking anyone who wishes to donate blood to make an appointment.

The organization notes that several safety measures have been implemented due to the pandemic.

For example, there are temperature checks for donors, volunteers and employees who wish to access collection sites. The screens used for the blood donation qualification questionnaire are disinfected, and panels have been added at all collection sites.

Héma-Québec has also made surgical masks mandatory for all blood donors, employees and volunteers who cannot maintain a two-metre distance. The organization provides the masks.

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise