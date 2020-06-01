Menu

World

2 dead, 8 injured in fatal Philadelphia car crash: police

By David Lao and Emerald Bensadoun Global News
Posted June 1, 2020 6:34 pm
Police tape is shown in Toronto in this May 2, 2107, file photo.
Police tape is shown in Toronto in this May 2, 2107, file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

A man and woman in their 30s are dead while another eight have been injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Southwest Philadelphia, police said.

Police said in a statement to Global News that seven people, including five children between the ages of eight and 15, were ejected from the vehicle.

Police said they were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash after a Chevy Tahoe SUV flipped and landed on a black Hyundai

READ MORE: ‘Philly Jesus’ thrown out of church for trespassing during mass

Four of the children were taken to a children’s hospital with minor injuries, while one may be suffering from “major” injuries, they said.

Police added the two passengers in the Hyundai were taken to a separate hospital where they are being treated for minor injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…

