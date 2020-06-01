2 dead, 8 injured in fatal Philadelphia car crash: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man and woman in their 30s are dead while another eight have been injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Southwest Philadelphia, police said.

Police said in a statement to Global News that seven people, including five children between the ages of eight and 15, were ejected from the vehicle.

Police said they were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash after a Chevy Tahoe SUV flipped and landed on a black Hyundai

Four of the children were taken to a children’s hospital with minor injuries, while one may be suffering from “major” injuries, they said.

Police added the two passengers in the Hyundai were taken to a separate hospital where they are being treated for minor injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…