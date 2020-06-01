On the Radar: Our June entertainment picks

Welcome to On the Radar, your monthly reminder of what’s coming down the pike in the world of entertainment.

We’ve got the latest TV shows, movies, books and more — all coming out in June.

Take a look and see what’s up this month.

TV

Below Deck Mediterranean (Slice + hayu Canada)

Release date: Monday, June 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Slice and Tuesday, June 2 on hayu Canada

Voyaging around the beautiful island of Mallorca, Spain, on the 184-foot mega yacht The Wellington, the largest in Below Deck history, the crew encounters choppy waters trying to navigate everything from heartbreaks and power struggles to challenges with maritime law. As these yachties work to conquer each charter, they struggle to set aside their differences, forcing Captain Sandy to make career-defining decisions that challenge the group in more ways than one.

The Wall (Global TV)

Release date: Monday, June 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

From executive producer LeBron James and hosted by Chris Hardwick, The Wall offers a pair of teammates life-altering cash prizes.

The rules are simple: get a question correct and a green ball will fall down the Wall and add the value of the slots to the player’s winning total. Miss a question and an ominous red ball will fall and deduct the value from the team’s total. Teammates have to work together to build a huge cash prize.

Queer Eye Season 5(Netflix)

Release date: Friday, June 5

Queer Eye returns on June 5 ready to transform the stylistically challenged into hip and happening savants at the hands of the Fab Five. Now in its fifth season, Queer Eye’s fearless ambassadors head east to Philadelphia, the birthplace of the nation, to bring their infectious brand of self-love, confidence and encouragement to a whole new roster of heroes.

El Presidente (Amazon Prime Video)

Release date: Friday, June 5

One of FIFA’s top conspiracies in the world, full of real-life crime, scandal and corruption behind the popular soccer world. El Presidente is a true crime drama series that explores the real-life conspiracy underlying the beginning of the 2015 FIFA corruption scandal. The series covers how this house of cards fell apart because of Sergio Jadue, unknown B-league Chilean soccer club president. Jadue becomes president of the Chilean National Soccer Association, brings Copa America to Chile for the first time and oversees Chile’s first-time victories in 2015 Copa America and 2016 Copa America Centenario.

House Hunters: Comedians on Couches (HGTV Canada)

Release date: Sunday, June 7 at 8 and 8:30 p.m. ET/PT

House Hunters: Comedians on Couches is a new self-shot series that invites comedians who are social distancing to watch the fan-favourite show together via video conference and share their witty reactions.

Alone (History Canada)

Release date: Thursday, June 11 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

This season poses the most extreme challenge ever seen in the history of the series. Participants must survive 100 days enduring the brutal conditions of the Arctic for a chance to win the largest prize yet: $1 million. Over six seasons, no contestant in Alone history has ever lasted this long, but with the stakes higher than ever and the prize so grand, who, if anyone, will achieve the ultimate goal? No camera crews. No gimmicks. It is the ultimate test of human will.

Dating Around (Netflix)

Release date: Friday, June 12

Dating Around Season 2 is coming to Netflix on June 12. Six new singles look for love — or something like it — in a series of back-to-back, real-life first dates in New Orleans. But who will each choose for a second date?

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (Slice + hayu Canada)

Release date: Tuesday, June 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Slice and Wednesday, June 17 on hayu Canada

This season, these top agents must think outside the box to generate interest and navigate an ever-changing market dominated by unrealistic sellers and softening prices. Josh Flagg is willing to travel far and wide for a shot at a record-breaking sale, even if it means teaming up and road-tripping with his mortal enemy, Josh Altman. With his own flagship office in Beverly Hills, Josh Altman is expanding his business and his family. With a $500-million portfolio in Malibu, Tracy climbs her way to the top of the real estate game, but she faces her biggest real estate challenge yet when she puts her own Brentwood home on the market. James and David learn that the key to staying at the top of the real estate game is expanding their territory.

Movies

CitizenKid: Earth Comes First (YTV)

Release date: Friday, June 5 at 5:30 p.m. ET/PT

YTV.

On the United Nations’ World Environment Day, Corus Entertainment brings families a new Corus Kids Original documentary, CitizenKid: Earth Comes First, highlighting four Canadian youth activists with a shared passion for making the world a better place. CitizenKid: Earth Comes First follows Hannah Alper, Cooper Price, Charlene Rocha and Sophia Mathur as they set out to raise awareness of climate change issues and empower kids to take action.

Think Like a Dog (Lionsgate)

Release date: Friday, June 5

Josh Duhamel and Megan Fox star in this family comedy about a boy and his dog, and a science project that will change all of their lives forever. Think Like a Dog follows 12-year-old Oliver, a tech prodigy whose middle-school science fair experiment goes awry, creating a telepathic connection between him and his furry friend, Henry. The bond brings Oliver and Henry even closer as they join forces to comically overcome complications at school and help Oliver’s parents rekindle their marriage.

The King of Staten Island (On demand)

Release date: Friday, June 12

Scott (Pete Davidson) has been a case of arrested development ever since his firefighter father died when he was seven. He’s now reached his mid-20s having achieved little, chasing a dream of becoming a tattoo artist that seems far out of reach. As his ambitious younger sister (Maude Apatow) heads off to college, Scott is still living with his exhausted ER nurse mother (Marisa Tomei) and spends his days smoking weed, hanging with the guys — Oscar (Ricky Velez), Igor (Moises Arias) and Richie (Lou Wilson).

But when his mother starts dating a loudmouth firefighter named Ray (Bill Burr), it sets off a chain of events that will force Scott to grapple with his grief and take his first tentative steps toward moving forward in life.

Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Release date: Friday, June 12

From Spike Lee comes a new joint: the story of four African-American Vets — Paul (Delroy Lindo), Otis (Clarke Peters), Eddie (Norm Lewis) and Melvin (Isiah Whitlock, Jr.) — who return to Vietnam. Searching for the remains of their fallen squad leader (Chadwick Boseman) and the promise of buried treasure, our heroes, joined by Paul’s concerned son (Jonathan Majors), battle forces of man and nature — while confronted by the lasting ravages of the immorality of the Vietnam War.

Dads (Apple TV+)

Release date: Friday, June 19

T-4 weeks to Father’s Day! My production team and I got to catch up with some of the incredible hero dads of my feature documentary DADS and we can’t wait to share their stories with you! #DadsToday More: https://t.co/BUUXgIWxm8 pic.twitter.com/EKDJg2pZ78 — Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) May 24, 2020

Dads is a documentary that celebrates the joys and challenges of parenting in today’s world. Featuring six extraordinary fathers from across the globe, this film offers a first-hand glimpse into the trials and tribulations of modern-day parenting through revealing interviews, rare home-movie footage, viral videos and hilarious and thoughtful testimonials from some of Hollywood’s funniest celebrities, including Judd Apatow, Jimmy Fallon, Neil Patrick Harris, Ron Howard, Ken Jeong, Jimmy Kimmel, Hasan Minaj, Conan O’Brien, Patton Oswalt, Will Smith and more.

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything (Netflix)

Release date: Tuesday, June 23

Eric Andre Comedy Special (Netflix).

Eric Andre takes the stage in New Orleans and tackles flawed fast-food icons, the wonders of autofill and the bizarre choice for the Cops theme song.

Music Releases

Chloe X Halle, Ungodly Hour

Release date: Friday, June 5

Pop Smoke, Forever Woo

Release date: Friday, June 12

John Legend, Bigger Love

Release date: Friday, June 19

Bob Dylan, Rough and Rowdy Ways

Release date: Friday, June 19

Livestream Events

ET Canada Reunion Week

Date: Monday, June 1 to Friday, June 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Global.

ET Canada's Reunion Week kicks off with #ReadyOrNot's Laura Bertram and Lani Billard who dish about that time #RyanGosling guest-starred on the iconic Canadian show. Plus, they reveal plans for a series reboot pic.twitter.com/sjGjh3YuNp — ET Canada (@ETCanada) June 1, 2020

ET Canada Reunion Week is reuniting the Canuck casts of Ready or Not, Train 48, Falcon Beach, The Red Green Show and North of 60, catching up with the actors as they look back at their time working together, the cultural significance of their programs and revealing which of these five groundbreaking series is officially working on a reboot!

Viewers looking to reminisce can watch all-new episodes of ET Canada beginning on Monday, June 1 when each episode will include a reunion segment with the cast of one of Canada’s most memorable television programs.

Books

Stranger in the Lake by Kimberly Belle

Available: Thursday, June 4

From Kimberly Belle, the bestselling author of The Marriage Lie and Three Days Missing, comes a riveting new domestic thriller about a newly married woman who questions her husband’s involvement with a woman murdered in the lake behind their home and how it connects the unsolved case that shook the town decades before.

Hunted by the Sky by Tanaz Bhathena

Available: Tuesday, June 23

Good Reads.

Gul has spent her life running. She has a star-shaped birthmark on her arm, and in the kingdom of Ambar, girls with such birthmarks have been disappearing for years. Gul’s mark is what caused her parents’ murder at the hand of King Lohar’s ruthless soldiers and forced her into hiding to protect her own life. So when a group of rebel women called the Sisters of the Golden Lotus rescue her, take her in and train her in warrior magic, Gul wants only one thing: revenge.

Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

Available: Thursday, June 30

Good Reads.

From the author of Gods of Jade and Shadow comes a twist on classic gothic horror set in glamorous 1950s Mexico. After receiving a frantic letter from her newlywed cousin begging for someone to save her from a mysterious doom, Noemí Taboada heads to High Place, a distant house in the Mexican countryside. She’s not sure what she will find — her cousin’s husband, a handsome Englishman, is a stranger, and Noemí knows little about the region.

Noemí is also an unlikely rescuer: she’s a glamorous debutante, and her chic gowns and perfect red lipstick are more suited for cocktail parties than amateur sleuthing. But she’s also tough and smart, with an indomitable will, and she is not afraid.

—

