Peterborough man charged after allegedly threatening family member with knife

A Peterborough man is facing charges, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, following a weekend family dispute, police say.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 3:15 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a residence for a reported family dispute. Police say officers were informed a young man was in possession of a knife and threatening another adult male family member.
Officers arrived at the scene and found the suspect still at the residence.
As a result of their investigation, the 22-year-old man was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats and failure to comply with a sentence order.
He was held in custody and appeared in court on Sunday.
In order to protect the identity of the victim in this domestic-based incident, police did not release the name of the accused.
