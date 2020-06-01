Peterborough man charged after allegedly threatening family member with knife

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing charges, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, following a weekend family dispute, police say.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 3:15 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a residence for a reported family dispute. Police say officers were informed a young man was in possession of a knife and threatening another adult male family member.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the suspect still at the residence.

As a result of their investigation, the 22-year-old man was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats and failure to comply with a sentence order.

He was held in custody and appeared in court on Sunday.

In order to protect the identity of the victim in this domestic-based incident, police did not release the name of the accused.