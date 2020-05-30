Boy, 6, hospitalized after falling from second storey in Edmonton Friday: AHS

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A six-year-old boy was taken to hospital Friday night after he fell from a second storey in Edmonton’s Ellerslie neighbourhood.

Alberta Health Services EMS said it was called to 7 Avenue SW and Edwards Drive SW at 10:20 p.m. Friday.

The boy was taken to hospital by emergency crews in serious condition.

EMS could not say if he fell out of a window or off a balcony.

Edmonton police confirmed Saturday they were not called to the scene and are not investigating.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials did not have an update on the boy’s condition Saturday morning.

More to come…