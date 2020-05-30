Boy, 6, hospitalized after falling from second storey in Edmonton Friday: AHS

A six-year-old boy was taken to hospital Friday night after he fell from a second storey in Edmonton’s Ellerslie neighbourhood.
Alberta Health Services EMS said it was called to 7 Avenue SW and Edwards Drive SW at 10:20 p.m. Friday.
The boy was taken to hospital by emergency crews in serious condition.
EMS could not say if he fell out of a window or off a balcony.
Officials did not have an update on the boy’s condition Saturday morning.
More to come…
