Canada

Boy, 6, hospitalized after falling from second storey in Edmonton Friday: AHS

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted May 30, 2020 2:56 pm
Updated May 30, 2020 3:06 pm
An ambulance in Edmonton in March 2015.
An ambulance in Edmonton in March 2015. File/Global News

A six-year-old boy was taken to hospital Friday night after he fell from a second storey in Edmonton’s Ellerslie neighbourhood.

Alberta Health Services EMS said it was called to 7 Avenue SW and Edwards Drive SW at 10:20 p.m. Friday.

The boy was taken to hospital by emergency crews in serious condition.

EMS could not say if he fell out of a window or off a balcony.

Edmonton police confirmed Saturday they were not called to the scene and are not investigating.

 

Officials did not have an update on the boy’s condition Saturday morning.

More to come… 

