Health

Quebec green lights reopening of outdoor public pools for the summer

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 30, 2020 3:57 pm
WATCH: Back to school and preparing for a second wave of COVID-19 infections in Quebec

Quebec has given the green light for public outdoor swimming pools to reopening across the province.

The provincial government’s announcement also included that playgrounds and splash pads will also reopen to children.

Health Minister Danielle McCann and Municipal Affairs Minister Andrée Laforest made the announcement in a statement Saturday afternoon.

“This measure aims to offer citizens the opportunity to cool off [during heat waves] that several regions of Quebec are currently experiencing”, the statement said.
READ MORE: Quebec reports 76 new COVID-19 deaths as new confirmed cases continue to drop

The reopening is conditional on respecting physical distancing and other public health directives, the statement added.

When the first phase of the reopening of certain sports activities was announced two weeks ago, health officials said chlorinated water would not be conducive to the spread of COVID-19. Authorities did express their concern over swimmers respecting the two meter physical distancing.

The government said municipalities will have the final say on the the opening of their outdoor facilities.

Coronavirus outbreak: Will Quebecers have access to public pools this summer?
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19QuebecMontrealSummerHeatwavePoolsOutdoor PoolsPublic Pools
