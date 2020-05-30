Quebec green lights reopening of outdoor public pools for the summer

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec has given the green light for public outdoor swimming pools to reopening across the province.

The provincial government’s announcement also included that playgrounds and splash pads will also reopen to children.

Health Minister Danielle McCann and Municipal Affairs Minister Andrée Laforest made the announcement in a statement Saturday afternoon.

“This measure aims to offer citizens the opportunity to cool off [during heat waves] that several regions of Quebec are currently experiencing”, the statement said.

The reopening is conditional on respecting physical distancing and other public health directives, the statement added.

When the first phase of the reopening of certain sports activities was announced two weeks ago, health officials said chlorinated water would not be conducive to the spread of COVID-19. Authorities did express their concern over swimmers respecting the two meter physical distancing.

The government said municipalities will have the final say on the the opening of their outdoor facilities.

