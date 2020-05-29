2 charged after purple fentanyl, meth, cocaine seized: Peterborough County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two people from the Greater Toronto Area are facing drug-related charges following an investigation by Peterborough County OPP.

OPP say that as part of their investigation, officers led by the Peterborough community street crime unit arrested two individuals on Thursday.

Details on the arrest were not provided.

Officers say that during the investigation, they seized approximately $46,000 worth of drugs, including cocaine, methamphetamine, purple fentanyl and a small quantity of cash, along with cellphones and drug paraphernalia.

Aisha Kelee Osman, 23, of Scarborough and Corelynn Belman-Moncrieffe, 31, of North York were both charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, opioid, methamphetamine), possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime and flight from police.

Osman was also charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

They were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 5.