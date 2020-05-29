Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Crime

2 charged after purple fentanyl, meth, cocaine seized: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 29, 2020 9:51 am
Peterborough County OPP seized cocaine, methamphetamine, purple fentanyl and cash as part of an investigation.
Peterborough County OPP seized cocaine, methamphetamine, purple fentanyl and cash as part of an investigation. Peterborough County OPP

Two people from the Greater Toronto Area are facing drug-related charges following an investigation by Peterborough County OPP.

OPP say that as part of their investigation, officers led by the Peterborough community street crime unit arrested two individuals on Thursday.

Details on the arrest were not provided.

READ MORE: 3 drug-related deaths in last 48 hours in Peterborough — health unit

Officers say that during the investigation, they seized approximately $46,000 worth of drugs, including cocaine, methamphetamine, purple fentanyl and a small quantity of cash, along with cellphones and drug paraphernalia.

Aisha Kelee Osman, 23, of Scarborough and Corelynn Belman-Moncrieffe, 31, of North York were both charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, opioid, methamphetamine), possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime and flight from police.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Cobourg resident charged with drug trafficking following police investigation

Osman was also charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

They were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 5.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FentanylDrugsCocaineDrug TraffickingMethPeterborough CountyMethamphetaminePeterborough County OPPdrug investigationdrug arrestpurple fentanyl
Flyers
More weekly flyers