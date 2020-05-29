Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
World

Twitter puts warning on Trump tweet for breaking ‘glorifying violence’ rule

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted May 29, 2020 7:24 am
Updated May 29, 2020 7:29 am
Trump threatens social media platforms after Twitter labels tweets with fact check label
WATCH: Trump threatens social media platforms after Twitter labels tweets with fact check label

Twitter has added a warning to one of President Donald J. Trump‘s tweets about protests in Minneapolis, saying it violated the platform’s rules about “glorifying violence.”

Trump, a prolific Twitter user, has been at war with the company since earlier this week, when it applied fact checks to two of his tweets about mail-in ballots.

READ MORE: Police across U.S. condemn George Floyd’s death in custody, giving critics pause

A screenshot of a tweet by U.S President Donald Trump posted on May 29, 2020. Twitter/@realDonaldTrump
A screenshot of a tweet by U.S President Donald Trump posted on May 29, 2020. Twitter/@realDonaldTrump.

The third tweet to be flagged started as a message of support for the governor of Minnesota, where there have been three days of violent protests over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer kneeled on his neck.

Trump added at the end of his tweet, “Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

Story continues below advertisement
Trump could sign executive order on social media companies on Thursday: White House
Trump could sign executive order on social media companies on Thursday: White House

Twitter did not remove the tweet, saying it had determined it might be in the public interest to have it remain accessible. It does that only for tweets by elected and government officials. A user looking at Trump’s timeline would have to click to see the original tweet.

On Thursday, Trump targeted Twitter and other social media companies by signing an executive order challenging the lawsuit protections that have served as a bedrock for online free speech.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Donald TrumpTrumpTwitterTrump TwitterMinneapolisgeorge floydMinneapolis protestsminneapolis trumpminneapolis twitterTrump executive order twittertrump social media ordertrump violence tweet
Flyers
More weekly flyers