Enderby drive-in says it’s ‘not seeking a handout’ after online fundraiser started

Send this page to someone via email

The Okanagan’s only drive-in movie theater says it’s “not seeking a handout” after someone started an online fundraiser to help the business.

Enderby’s Starlight Drive-In is facing an uncertain summer season due to a recently updated order from the provincial health officer that limits drive-in events to 50 vehicles and bans food sales at drive-in events.

The change cuts in half Starlight’s capacity.

The business said it will be looking at how the new rules, designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, will “impact the feasibility” of the summer season.

Although it was flattered by the fundraiser as a gesture of support, the business posted on its website that it’s not looking for donations.

Story continues below advertisement

“While we are moved by the heart of our community and their passion for movies under the stars, we are not seeking a handout,” the business said in a statement posted to its website.

Instead, it urged movie fans to support the business by attending showtimes, saying continued attendance “will help us to return to regular operations when permitted to do so.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

On Thursday morning, 20 people had donated more than $500 to the online fundraiser.

B.C.’s provincial health officer said this week the new rules for drive-in events will prevent exposure to COVID-19 and make contact tracing easier if there is a case.

“I think we need to be more cautious. We do not want to go back to where we were. We do not want to put to waste all of the efforts that we have done,” Dr. Bonnie Henry said.

4:07 B.C.’s top doctor confirms drive-in theatres, events limited to 50 vehicles B.C.’s top doctor confirms drive-in theatres, events limited to 50 vehicles

Henry stressed the limits won’t be in place forever and will be reassessed if COVID-19 transmission is limited going forward.

Global Okanagan has reached out to the drive-in and the organizer of the online fundraiser for comment.

Story continues below advertisement