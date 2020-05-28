Menu

Canada

No injuries after major fire at commercial business in Thorold

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 28, 2020 8:51 am
Updated May 28, 2020 9:28 am
Residents in Thorold were asked by firefighters to stay indoors while a blaze raged on at Ormond Street and St. David Street East.
Residents in Thorold were asked by firefighters to stay indoors while a blaze raged on at Ormond Street and St. David Street East. @tpffa1182

Police in Niagara Region say there were no reported injuries after a massive commercial fire in Thorold, Ont., on Wednesday night.

Residents within a one-kilometre radius of Ormond Street and St. David Street East were asked by Thorold and St. Catharines firefighters to stay indoors and close their windows while the blaze raged on.

READ MORE: Teenager dies days after house fire in Thorold, Ont. — Niagara police

Police say the Ministry of the Environment was called out to the scene to do an assessment as large plumes of black smoke emanated from the commercial building.

Story continues below advertisement

Out of concern for public safety, a shelter-in-place order was put into effect by the ministry around 6 p.m. before being called off just before 8 p.m. as crews gained control of the fire.

Investigators with Niagara Regional Police say the blaze started at an auto body repair business on Ormond Street just after 2 p.m., and the cause has not yet been determined.

Niagara Regional Police, Ministry of the Environment, Thorold, thorold fire, Ormond Street, fire at autobody shop in thorold, st. catharines fire service, st. david street east, thorold commercial fire
