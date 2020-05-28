No injuries after major fire at commercial business in Thorold

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Niagara Region say there were no reported injuries after a massive commercial fire in Thorold, Ont., on Wednesday night.

Residents within a one-kilometre radius of Ormond Street and St. David Street East were asked by Thorold and St. Catharines firefighters to stay indoors and close their windows while the blaze raged on.

Police say the Ministry of the Environment was called out to the scene to do an assessment as large plumes of black smoke emanated from the commercial building.

#ThoroldFire Update 1 Residents within a 1km radius of the fire at Ormond St and St. David St E are asked to shelter in place:

– stay indoors

– close windows and doors

– keep AC off Please avoid the area, more information to follow as available pic.twitter.com/gQJDjCEpbf — Stephanie Sabourin (@SSabourinNRP) May 27, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Out of concern for public safety, a shelter-in-place order was put into effect by the ministry around 6 p.m. before being called off just before 8 p.m. as crews gained control of the fire.

Investigators with Niagara Regional Police say the blaze started at an auto body repair business on Ormond Street just after 2 p.m., and the cause has not yet been determined.