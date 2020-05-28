Special weather statement calls for heavy rain in London, Ont., region

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the London region on Thursday warning of heavy rain possible throughout the day.

Areas under the special weather statement include London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka and eastern and western Middlesex County.

The national weather agency says an area of rain moving northward from Ohio on Thursday morning will cross Lake Erie and western sections of Lake Ontario through the middle of the day.

There is the potential for 20 to 40 millimetres of rainfall across some areas by Thursday evening.

Environment Canada says the system is associated with the remnants of tropical depression Bertha and is weakening as it moves northward.

There is still some uncertainty about which area will receive the highest amount of rain, and rainfall warnings may need to be issued.

The federal agency says the weather statement will be updated throughout the day.

The statement comes on the heels of a heat warning that has now ended for the region. London dealt with scorching temperatures and humidity that brought humidex values into the high 30s for much of the week.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 24 C on Thursday. A cold front is expected to pass through on Friday as cooler temperatures are on tap for the weekend.