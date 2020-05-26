Free garden box initiative promoting home-grown produce in Penticton, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A research group based in Penticton, B.C. is collaborating with other community partners to look for ways to provide food security.

“To do this we are working with others to develop Co-Vic garden boxes. Co-Vic garden boxes are small raised garden beds that are approximately 4 feet long by 4 feet wide by 8 inches tall,” Medical Arts Health Research Group’s staff said in a release.

The Medical Arts Health Research Group says the project will help people grow more local fresh produce.

The initiative will see households selected in Penticton that don’t have access to a garden.

Households selected will receive two free garden boxes, one for the household’s occupants and the second will be for the Penticton Food Bank.

All produce grown in the second box will be donated to the food bank.

The research group is asking for donations to help fund the supplies needed for the garden boxes.

