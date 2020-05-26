Teenager charged in death of Brantford man: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police have arrested a teenager in connection with a homicide in Brantford.

Brantford police officers were contacted by Perth County OPP at around midnight Tuesday about an individual who was involved in a traffic complaint.

Police say officers made their way to a home on Wayne Drive where they found a man who had suffered multiple stab wounds.

The 54-year-old Brantford resident was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say as a result of the investigation, a 19-year-old man from Brantford has been charged with first-degree murder.

Investigators have not released any information on how the traffic complaint and the homicide are connected, nor have they said where the teenager was arrested.

Because the victim and accused knew each other, police say there is no risk to public safety.

The names of the victim and accused will not be released due to a publication ban.