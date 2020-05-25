Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Heading to the International Peace Garden? Don’t forget to quarantine, CBSA says

By The Canadian Press
Posted May 25, 2020 11:59 am
Updated May 25, 2020 12:00 pm
FILE - Peace towers at the International Peace Garden, shown Sept. 29, 2006, north of Dunseith, N.D., have long been a symbol for people throughout the world. The Peace Garden recognizes the unique nature of the U.S.-Canada boundary, known as the longest unfortified border in the world.
FILE - Peace towers at the International Peace Garden, shown Sept. 29, 2006, north of Dunseith, N.D., have long been a symbol for people throughout the world. The Peace Garden recognizes the unique nature of the U.S.-Canada boundary, known as the longest unfortified border in the world. CP PHOTO ARCHIVES/ AP/ The Forum, Bruce Crummy

The Canada Border Services Agency is reminding Manitobans that if they visit the International Peace Garden, they must comply with the mandatory 14-day requirement to quarantine or isolate when they return.

The agency says that’s because visiting the garden, located on the border between Manitoba and North Dakota, is international travel and constitutes exiting Canada.

United States-Canada border closure keeping loved ones apart
United States-Canada border closure keeping loved ones apart

To gain re-entry, it says travellers must report to the CBSA at the Boissevain, Man. port of entry.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Every traveller will need to provide their contact information and confirm that they have a suitable place to isolate or quarantine.

Response to COVID-19 in Emerson-Franklin
Response to COVID-19 in Emerson-Franklin

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusManitobacoronavirus in manitobaNorth DakotaUS borderInternational Peace Garden
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.