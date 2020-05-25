Heading to the International Peace Garden? Don’t forget to quarantine, CBSA says

Send this page to someone via email

The Canada Border Services Agency is reminding Manitobans that if they visit the International Peace Garden, they must comply with the mandatory 14-day requirement to quarantine or isolate when they return.

The agency says that’s because visiting the garden, located on the border between Manitoba and North Dakota, is international travel and constitutes exiting Canada.

To gain re-entry, it says travellers must report to the CBSA at the Boissevain, Man. port of entry.

Every traveller will need to provide their contact information and confirm that they have a suitable place to isolate or quarantine.

